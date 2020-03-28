Former state senator with COVID-19 in ICU

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Former Rochester-area state senator Ted O’Brien is currently in the Intensive Care Unit at Rochester General Hospital after contracting COVID-19, according to his wife, Sue, who’s been posting about his progress on Facebook.

O’Brien was given a drug to try to temper the inflammation, but doctors told his family they’re unsure if the drug will work.

O’Brien currently works in the New York State Attorney General’s Rochester office.

Sue, who has also tested positive for COVID-19, said she is using this harrowing situation to plead with people to heed the warnings regarding hygiene and social distancing.

“So, this is the reality, folks, it’s a disease that claims lives indiscriminately, and sometimes way quicker than Ted,” Sue wrote on Facebook.

Sue said that Ted is providing a gift to the medical world in helping them learn how to treat this disease.

“He has always been a generous man, to me, his kids, his family and friends, and regardless of how this turns out, his generosity is now helping humanity,” Sue said.