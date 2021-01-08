Former Rochester Police Chief weighs in on law enforcement response to Capital riots

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wednesday’s breach on our nation’s Capital building has Rochester’s leaders questioning how quickly and prepared law enforcement was. One of those, former Rochester Police Chief and retired law enforcement officer Dr. Cedric Alexander.

Dr. Alexander says more preparation was needed that afternoon on the part of law enforcement – and he’s deeply concerned it had to cost the lives of those five people. He’s not the only one: Governor Cuomo said Friday in a press conference – he’s shocked how anything like a capital breaching could’ve happened. “Any mob or thugs can literally take over the government which is what they did,” he said.

Dr. Alexander says federal buildings in D.C. already have an enormous amount of security place. But, combine a mob of people, emotions and anger, and planned event that could potentially go awry – you need to be more than ready. “There should’ve been Capital police, park police, metro police, you would’ve had contingency of national guardsmen in the area,” he said.

On Thursday, Black Lives Matter activists of Rochester said the lack of law enforcement Wednesday contrasts with what they were faced with over the summer at their Black Lives Matter protests. Dr. Alexander agrees.

“In addition, far more law enforcement presence there from federal law enforcement but if you contrast what we saw Wednesday…very minimal security from the video footage we all have witnessed.”

Dr. Alexander says our nation has a long way to go – but the first step in moving forward from this starts with all of us as Americans.

“We have to begin to question ourselves, if this is not who we are, how did we allow something like this to happen,” he said.

The District Attorney in D.C., the FBI and the U.S. Attorney General’s office have started investigations, and arrests. The Chief of Capital Police is resigning after these events.