David Griffith served in the U.S. Navy for 4 years and joined the Rochester Fire Dept. in 1968 where he served for 30 years, retiring as Rochester Fire Chief. (Headshot courtesy Dignity Memorial)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A former Rochester Fire Department chief has died

Chief David L. Griffith Sr. Served from 1968 to 1998.

In 1974, he was awarded a Meritorious Service award for saving the life of an 11-year-old boy by mouth-to-mouth resuscitation at a fire scene.

Griffith also served in the us navy from 1960-1964.

His funeral services will be held in North Carolina where he and his wife moved after retiring.

He was 79.