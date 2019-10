Dan Lowengard says he might have been misled on numbers

Syracuse, N.Y. — Dan Lowengard served as interim superintendent of the Rochester City School District for the first half of this year – the time frame in which the latest budget was crafted.

The budget, we’re now learning, was snake bitten in some fashion for just months after it’s approval, the district discovered a $30 million dollar shortfall.

In this interview with Lowengard, Adam asks him if he saw any red flags and where one should look for answers.