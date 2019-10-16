Former paperboy sues the D&C for sexual abuse under the Child Victims Act

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is suing the Democrat and Chronicle for sexual abuse.

Richard Bates worked as a newspaper delivery boy in the early 1980s and claimed he was sexually abused by his supervisor and D&C employee Jack Lazeroff.

In the lawsuit, Bates claims he took a job delivering newspapers when he was 11 years old.

Lazeroff and Bates met once a week to collect the money from subscribers and sign Bates’ route slips which allowed him to get paid.

At these meetings is when Bates claimed the abuse took place.

The abuse continued weekly for about a year, according to the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, Lazeroff would refer to his sexual abuse of Bates as “our little arrangement” and would threaten Bates if he talked about it.

The lawsuit also claimed that the D&C was aware of Lazeroff’s abuse as several parents complained to the D&C that they didn’t want Lazeroff near their children.

It also stated that the D&C employed other supervisors who were committing sexual abuse to the delivery boys.

Lazeroff was ultimately fired from the D&C and was arrested and charged with second degree abuse in Monroe County in 1988.

Bates’ lawsuit comes after the Child Victims Act opened a historic one-year, one-time window for victims and survivors of childhood sexual abuse in New York state to pursue claims.

Read full lawsuit here: