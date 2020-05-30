1  of  74
Former Ohio meteorologist charged for possessing child porn

COLUMBUS, O.H. (WCMH) – Former central Ohio weatherman Mike Davis, who pleaded guilty to charges involving child pornography, was sentenced to at least four years in prison on Thursday, and could serve up to six years.

Davis will be required to register as a sex offender for 25 years. He was taken into custody immediately following the sentencing. The sentence will credit the two days he spent in jail before bonding out.

Prosecutors asked for prison time for Davis, saying he has shown no empathy and no genuine remorse. Davis’ defense attorney raised the issue of a high exposure to coronavirus in prison.

Davis spoke before the sentencing, saying he did not realize he was hurting children by downloading and collecting thousands of images of child pornography.

Judge Karen Phipps stated “there are numerous things I find gravely concerning in this case,” saying, “the facts of the case are horrendous and the number of images is less concerning compared to the amount of time. You chose to support an industry that re-victimized these children over and over for years.”

The judge said Davis ignored two conditions of his bond, including internet access on his phone when he was not to have any internet access at all, and an incorrect address.

“Without impulse control, there is no way this court can feel comfortable that [an offender] won’t re-offend,” Phipps noted.

The Franklin County Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received a tip that Davis had sent and received a “significant” amount of child pornography. 

Davis’s attorney has argued Davis used those illegal images in an attempt to self-medicate after suffering with depression and anxiety.

Franklin County investigators said he uploaded 16,000 images of suspected child pornography since 2012.

Davis was arrested in September 2019, charged with pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, and pleaded guilty in January. He will have to register as a tier 2 sex offender.

