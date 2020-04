ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – One of News 8’s former chief engineers died on April 16. Eric Melenbacker spent decades in broadcasting, most of them at WROC-TV.

Melenbacker was 73 years old.

He was survived by his wife wendy, son Nathan and daughter Stephanie.

Our sincere condolences to them, and our gratitude for Eric’s friendship and service to WROC-TV and the entire broadcasting community.

To read Melenbacker’s full obituary click here.

Image courtesy of Tribune Archive.