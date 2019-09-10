Former judge Leticia Astacio representing teen accused of stealing police car

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The attorney for a teenager accused of stealing a Rochester police car says she’s hopeful a plea deal can be reached.

Police say 17-year-old Geoffery Rogers drove off in an unmarked police car with another teenager. He was caught by police a few hours later.

Rogers’ attorney says her client just wants to get past this. She says he’s just a child. The teenager is now being represented by former city court judge Leticia Astacio. She was removed from the bench after a DWI conviction in 2016. Her client, 17-year-old Rogers was charged with grand larceny in August.

According to law enforcement officials, he stole an unmarked police car from the Mt. Read garage. He then allegedly pointed a BB gun at a man in a nearby gas station. Astacio says Rogers doesn’t believe he should be convicted.

“He said he’s not guilty that’s why he got an attorney that’s why he’s appearing in court and continuing to assert he’s not guilty. He has a right to be proven not guilty and he’s going to hold the process to test. At the end of the day this is about justice,” said Astacio.

Rogers was with a 13-year-old boy in the police car. That boy’s case is being tried in family court. Astacio is arguing for Rogers’ case to be tried in family court as well. The judge has yet to make a decision on that matter.

Rogers was an aspiring journalist known by many officers. He’ll be back in court on October 8.