Former Greece Police Chief Drew Forsythe pleads guilty to DWAI

OGDEN N.Y. (WROC) — Former Greece Police Chief Drew Forsythe returned to the courtroom Thursday in the Town of Ogden.

Forsythe pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges, driving while ability impaired and leaving the scene of a property damage accident, in connection with an October crash. The judge suspended Forsythe’s license temporarily, adding fines and a requirement that Forsythe complete a driving program.

According to the DA’s office, Forsythe was driving home from a function with coworkers in his police-issued vehicle around 1:30 a.m. on October 21 when he crashed into a guardrail on 390. Forsythe did not stay at the scene or immediately report the crash. Instead, he drove until his car had only one working wheel.

Greece police initially said Forsythe swerved to avoid a deer, and attempted to drive back to the police station. The DA’s office said the route Forsythe took after the crash suggests he was actually trying to drive home.

The DA’s office presented video footage of the event Forsythe attended before the crash, showing him consuming six alcoholic drinks before getting into his car that evening. Greece police officers arriving on scene after the crash did not conduct a field sobriety test.

Lawyer: Forsythe has Accepted responsibility for this and is a dedicated civil servant now for 30 years. He’s embarrassed himself law enforcement and the community. No Doubt in my mind he will ever be in a position like this again. — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) December 16, 2021

Reilich said he was not told about the crash until later that morning. He said the “breakdown of communication” was a contributing factor in him asking Forsythe to step down.

Reilich also announced the indefinite suspensions of three officers who responded to Forsythe’s crash scene.

Forsythe was initially in Greece town court last week, where he was scheduled to be arraigned. All three of the town’s judges recused themselves from the case, which was transferred to Ogden.

Michael R. Wood was named as the new chief of the Greece Police Department Thursday morning. Jason Helfer has been acting as interim chief since Forsythe’s resignation. Wood will officially be sworn into the department on January 15th.

