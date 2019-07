WETHERSFIELD, C.T. (WTNH)– A former Connecticut State trooper has pleaded ‘no contest’ in a beating of a man in Wethersfield back in 2017.

Prosecutors said 32-year-old Rupert Laird and another Trooper, Xavier Cruz, beat the victim severely in the basement of Cruz’s home after the man flirted with Laird’s girlfriend at a party.

The two were off duty, and were later fired.

Laird faces eight years in prison. Cruz pleaded guilty for his role in the crime and faces up to 5 years behind bars.