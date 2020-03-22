Former CNY meteorologist sewing masks for medical workers

UTICA, N.Y. (WROC) – A former meteorologist in Utica, who’s also a Livingston County native, is making much-needed masks for nurses and doctors during the coronavirus pandemic. When she’s not teaching, Rachael Witter is now sewing masks and is using patterns she thought her students would like.

“I’ve probably made 50-60 so far,” Witter said. “It doesn’t take much time, and it’s actually an easy sewing project for anyone to do.”

A few layers of fabric, and some elastic bands, sew them together; and you get a mask which can protect medical professionals.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends N95 masks, but if they’re not available to use another alternative.

“I would encourage anyone that has any interest in sewing, or some free time on their hands, to donate to this cause,” Witter said.