Former CEO of Rochester Chamber of Commerce dies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Sandy Parker, who’s the former CEO of the Rochester Chamber of Commerce, has died. Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren released the following statement Sunday afternoon on Parker’s passing:

“Sandy Parker was a warrior and champion for employers in Greater Rochester, helping lead the region through challenging times. She was ever vigilant in ensuring that Rochester’s business community was heard by local leaders and that they responded to the needs of our local economy.

I will remember her from my days working for former Assemblyman David Gantt with whom she had a strong relationship. Her passing is a sad day for our city, but we will remain grateful to her for making our community a great place to live and work. My sincere condolences go out to her spouse, John “Dutch” Summers, and all of her family and loved ones.”