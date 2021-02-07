                                                                                                                    
Former Buccaneer John Lynch elected into Pro Football Hall of Fame

News
TAMPA, F.L. (WFLA) – Former Tampa Bay Buccaneer John Lynch has been selected by the Pro Football Hall of Fame to join the Class of 2021.

Lynch has been a finalist for the Hall of Fame each of the last eight years. He spent 11 seasons in Tampa Bay and four more with the Denver Broncos.

He was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection and a two-time All Pro.

He is the fourth player who spent all or the majority of their career with the Buccaneers to get a gold jacket, joining Lee Roy Selmon, Warren Sapp and Derrick Brooks.

The Buccaneers took to Twitter Sunday evening to congratulate Lynch by saying, “Forever a legend.”

