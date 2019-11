ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — A former Albany attorney was sentenced to more than five years in prison for defrauding his law firm and clients.

The plea agreement said 64-year-old Albert Hessberg, III, of Slingerlands, stole more than $2 million from clients over the course of more than 10 years.

Hessberg, III is ordered to pay more than $2.5 million in restitution.