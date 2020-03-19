1  of  79
Closings
Forever 21 closing stores nationwide to help slow spread of COVID-19

News

by: Dom McAndrew

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fashion retailer Forever 21 is closing all its stores nationwide in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19.

According to an email sent to customers Wednesday, stores are not planned to re-open until March 30.

“Forever 21 cares deeply about our employees, customers and the community at large. In an effort to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19, we have decided to close our stores effective tonight.”

Forever 21 has locations in Fresno, Visalia, and Tulare.

