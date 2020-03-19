Forever 21 closing stores nationwide to help slow spread of COVID-19

There's no sugar coating it, Spring is going to arrive with some bite this year. Clouds are steadily increasing across the area in advance of a period of rain that will arrive later tonight. Expect showers to fall through much of the overnight hours before tapering off early Thursday morning. This wave of rain is the appetizer to the main event that will be waiting on us Friday. Much of the day Thursday, minus a random shower, is warm and dry. Highs Thursday will climb to around 60 degrees as southerly winds start picking up. Rain will return to the area Thursday night and will fall off/on through much of the day Friday until a cold front slices through the area. Most of the headline-worth weather is Friday. A High Wind Watch is in effect for Monroe, Orleans and Genesee counties Friday morning into afternoon. Gusts to 60 mph will be possible in these areas.

We're also watching the convective environment Friday. A few higher resolution models suggest partial sunshine could develop during the day ahead of our front. This would do a couple of things, 1) Crank up the warmth with highs of 70+ appearing reasonable. 2) Add some instability to the air, allowing a few thunderstorms to get going. It would not take much for these storms to transport stronger winds aloft down to the ground, adding another variable that could get wind gusts to the 60 mph number. Definitely an unusual day for mid March.