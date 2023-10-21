ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — President and CEO of West Herr Ford of Hamburg Scott Bieler, has been nominated for the 2024 TIME Dealer of the Year award, TIME and Ally Financial announced Wednesday.

Bieler has been selected to represent New York State Automobile Dealers Association and is one of a select group of 49 dealer nominees to be honored at the 107th annual National Automobile Dealers Association show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The award is one of the automobile industry’s most prestigious honors, recognizing the nation’s most successful auto dealers who also demonstrate commitment to community service.

“West Herr’s success is the direct result of our employees and their ongoing efforts and

commitment to excellence,” nominee Bieler said. “I am humbled and honored to work with each

and every one of them. They continue to show that a company can be a family, a friend, a

neighbor, and a place where lasting relationships are made.”

You can look to find Bieler at the upcoming show on February 3, 2024.