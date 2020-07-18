For youth sports team RVA Skins, a name change will be costly

HENRICO COUNTY, V.A. (WRIC) — Shomari Twyman founded RVA Skins in 2017, a youth football and cheerleading organization serving the greater Richmond area.

The team was named to recognize both Richmond and the Washington NFL franchise, so with Washington undergoing a name change, RVA Skins are doing the same.

“We love the name, however, if it’s actually offensive to anyone that’s not what we want to actually represent,” Twyman said. “We want to be able to represent these kids in a positive light.”

Franchise is simple, but it is the complete opposite for a non-profit like RVA Skins.

“We don’t actually have a lot of sponsors or anything,” Twyman, who will have to order brand new uniforms whenever RVA Skins comes up with a new name, said. “Looking at around $10,000 for just the uniforms more than likely because of the amount of kids that we actually have in our organization.”

The organization is looking to raise some money to help the rebranding process. A decision on the new name will be made by the organization’s board of directors.

“Right now we are in the very, very early stages,” Twyman said. “We got a couple ideas, but we don’t know really which direction that we would like to go with.”