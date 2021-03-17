Footage shows man killed by RPD had earlier encounter with Gates police

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department said 29-year-old Tyshon Jones had an encounter with the Gates Police Department the day before he died.

Body worn camera footage released on Wednesday shows the encounter. Gates police said Jones did not show any signs of being a danger to himself or others.

Those officers wound up dropping Jones off at the Open Door Mission around 4:30 a.m. on March 9.

“At no time did he tell us that he lived just two blocked away,” Gates Police Chief James VanBrederode.

“Once they got to the homeless shelter, the officers brought him to the front door — rang the door bell, made the arrangements to get him. At one point they declined to take him because he didn’t have shoes on. My officer came up and found the pair of shoes,” he said.

“When you look at the tape he seemed like a very nice individual very shocking what happened 10 hours later.”

Jones lived in Gates with his mother.