Foodlink readies Hunger Action Month

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — You can help Foodlink make a difference in our community during Hunger Action Month this September.

Foodlink’s Marketing and Events Coordinator Jeff Fleming discussed the awareness and action campaign Wednesday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“Hunger Action Month is pretty much our way to raise awareness for the hunger needs in the community,” Fleming said. “It’s a national month that takes place for all the local food banks to get the word out there about the need and how people can help. Orange is the color, obviously. That’s why I’m wearing my orange shirt today. So one of the cool things that we have in our plan is for September 14. We’re going to have the downtown lights, the building lights, all orange and we’re going to use that to promote the awareness, to let people know this is what needs to happen in our community. We need people to get out there and show support.”

Food insecurity remains a significant problem across Foodlink’s 10 county region, including Monroe County. “The food insecurity rates, especially in Monroe County, are among the highest in the state. So those rates look like 4.2% for children and 10% overall. So, you know, obviously, the need is great. There are people out there that need our support and need to be able to get that food and have access to that food.”

The marquee event during Hunger Action Month is the Festival of Food. “It takes place September 16 at the Public Market. Basically, we have over 100 vendors come in and they set up some of their best foods, drinks, and desserts – anything you could ever want from the food and drink industry. And, you know, you come in there and you taste it. It’s $50 for a ticket. All of the money goes right back to Foodlink. Like I said, it’s one of our largest fundraisers that we do every year and this is really our biggest campaign that we use to push Hunger Action Month to let people know Foodlink’s in the community. We’re here to support and it’s a way for people to get involved, too.”

Foodlink is anticipating over 1,200 people to be at the Public Market from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. during the Festival of Food.

To get your tickets, or to learn about other events planned for Hunger Action Month, visit the Foodlink website.