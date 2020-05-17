1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Foodlink feeds hundreds of families, connecting farmers with those in need

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —Hundreds of families in Monroe County picked up boxes of food from Foodlink in Rochester, as part of a new state program that connects local farmers with those in need.

30,000 pounds of food, about the weight of an RV, that’s what how much Foodlink gave away on Saturday through a partnership that puts extra food from local farmers on the tables of families in need.

Food Pantries throughout the state, like Foodlink in Rochester, can use The Nourish New York Program to buy Surplus food from upstate farmers.

“So it’s a great opportunity we’re thankful for the partnership with the department of Ag and those farmers that have been able to step forward,” said Terra Keller, chief operating officer Foodlink.

Through a $1 million grant, Foolink purchased apples, cabbage, and dairy products from local farmers, enough to serve the over 400 families that signed up for Saturday’s distribution.

“So in addition to the non perishables our thousand volunteers have been packing over the last ten weeks, we’re able to offer an array of products from local farmers like apples from Kerby farmers, Cabbage from Brightly farm, and milk from upstate,” said Keller.

This solves a two part challenge that has emerged as the pandemic drags on, one the state department of agriculture has been trying to solve.

“One the great need for food from New Yorkers across the state and number two the excess in supply from upstate farmers,” said Dave Valesky, Deputy commissioner New York state dept. of Agriculture and Markets. “So it’s really New Yorkers helping New Yorkers.”

The partnership will not only give farmers a much needed source of income, but will allow Foodlink to keep their other food distributions sites running, as they continue to help those in need.

“At food link, we’re getting into what we’re calling our new normal, and I think while its very different from what life was 10 weeks ago, there’s a lot of positives that have happened from collaboration, community support,” said Keller.

Organizers say each family walked away with about 75 pounds of groceries.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss