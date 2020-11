ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Foodlink partnered with Monroe County to hang out free food boxes to families in need.

Across the county, boxes filled with fruits, vegetables along with emergency supplies went to people who have been struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The next distribution is Wedneday at Foodlink on Mt. Reed Boulevard.

To get a box of food, preregister by calling 211 or clicking here.