Foodlink celebrates first graduating class of career fellowship program

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Foodlink celebrated the first graduating class of its career fellowship on Thursday, June 27.

The company started a culinary program last year for people who have faced employment barriers.

The graduating class is now trained in mid-level skilled jobs in the food industry, and some of the students have already secured full-time jobs at Wegmans.

As of June 27, eight people have received their certificates in the presence of Kathy Hochul.

Foodlink is currently recruiting for its second class and is accepting nominations for prospective applicants until July 1. You can learn more about the program at their website.