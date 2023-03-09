ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With the expiration of additional SNAP benefits expected to take a toll on families, Foodlink is stepping up in a major way.

The nonprofit organization will soon re-introduce food distributions at remote locations to help those in need as they see a reduction in additional financial assistance.



During the second half of this month, Foodlink is bringing back pop-up food pantries for families who might feel the impacts of SNAP reductions.

“There’s going to be a lot of people in Monroe County affected by this. We know the numbers exactly, it’s 62,000 households and over 100,000 people that are seeing a reduction in benefits,” said Mark Dwyer, director of marketing and communications for Foodlink.

Dwyer says the nonprofit has partnered with other community groups to package enough food to feed roughly 1,500 families across five different distribution sites countywide.

“People are nervous. People understand that they are going potentially from several hundred dollars down to 20 dollars in some cases. The average impact, people were seeing a reduction of benefits between $95 to $200. That’s most people,” said Dwyer.



“We’ve done dozens of these from the height of the pandemic,” said Dwyer, “It’s a little bit extra we can do now to offset some of the initial shock that people are going to feel. That’s why we always say this isn’t a long-term solution, charitable food isn’t the solution, but we’ve been doing whatever we can now to help people through this,” said Dwyer.

Foodlink has created a website which includes resources for those in need of additional food assistance. To register for a food distribution or for more information, visit Foodlink’s website.