Food options for Rochester families amid coronavirus concerns

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren was joined by Monroe County officials Sunday morning to update the public on making sure families in the Rochester City School District had access to meals amid concerns related to the coronavirus.

Mayor Warren and Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said RCSD is partnering with Foodlink to make sure families have options when it comes to their meals. The meal distribution will work under a grab-and-go operation.

Foodlink anticipates distributing 2 million pounds of food to families. Foodlink will not be hosting large groups of volunteers and is seeking donations from the public to help supply food to RCSD families.

R-Centers in Rochester will be open Monday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dr. Michael Mendoza was also in attendance and emphasized the importance of social distancing and encouraged private schools in Monroe County to consider closing to decrease the chances of more coronavirus cases in Monroe County.

Mendoza said the county will prioritize testing and will start with people who have had direct contact with someone who’s tested positive for coronavirus.

Mayor Warren said libraries in the City of Rochester are going to remain open for the time being.