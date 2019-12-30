Flu virus at peak circulation, Monroe County Department of health raises alarms.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)– The Monroe County Department of Public Health has reported record cases of the influenza viruses in late December, saying the virus is currently at peak circulation.

Monroe County health commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza says every year presents new challenges with the influenza virus.

“One thing that I’ve heard which I think is accurate is that the flu is unpredictably unpredictable,” said Dr. Michael Mendoza.

As of December 21, 420 cases of flu were reported in the county, with 51 leading to hospitalization. The warning of high flu cases comes a week earlier than in 2018.

In response, multiple area hospitals have put in place visitor restrictions.

Starting December 31, Rochester Regional Hospital for instance will;

only two visitors per patient at a time

all visitors must be at least 14-years-old

restriction on visitors with flu symptoms

“We need to do it because it’s though to decrease the change of spreading flu from visitors to patients and back,” said Mendoza.

Dr. Mendoza sayS the flu shot is a good idea even if you have no symptoms.

“We know it takes 10 and 14 days between when you get the flu shot and when you develop protection from the flu from the shot. And so even then we know that when you get the flu shot, even if it’s good or not good, the severity of illnesses will be shorter.”

While we’re’ in the peak of the season, health official say the flu virus will stick around for several more months.

More data on cases of the flu virus in New York state can be found here.