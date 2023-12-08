ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The weekly flu stats from New York state are in, and cases in Monroe County are on the rise.

Compared to last week, cases of the flu in Monroe County are up 103 percent, with 274 cases reported.

Data from the New York State Flu Tracker shows statewide, there is a 69 percent increase in cases. Despite the uptick in cases, this time last year, we saw over 37,000 more cases across the state.

Local Pediatrician Dr. Edward Lewis says in his office, he has seen a small number of flu cases over the past month but cautions in the coming weeks, Monroe County could continue to see an increase.

“Influenza often comes in waves,” Dr. Lewis said. “We’re seeing it relatively early this year, and they’re expecting a peak sort of December/January, then it decreases a little bit, and you often see it pick back up in February/March. So, I think people are going to have to be cautious with gatherings.”

Dr. Lewis says masking in large crowds, thorough handwashing, and avoiding those who are sick is key to helping prevent the spread in the coming weeks.

To see flu stats statewide, visit New York State’s tracker here.