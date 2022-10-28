ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Flu Tracker released updated numbers Friday, showing Monroe County tripling its flu cases in just the past week.

Monroe County had 48 cases of influenza Friday, up from 16 the week before. Erie County, with 52 reported cases, is the only Western New York County with more.

This week last year, four cases were reported in Monroe County. That number was 0 in the 2020-21 flu season, when masking and social distancing were prevalent.

Nearby, Orleans, Genesee, Yates, and Seneca Counties all reported 0 new cases. Livingston County reported two new cases, while Wayne County reported three and Ontario County five. Wyoming County and Steuben County reported seven and 12 cases, respectively.

Statewide, 1,521 cases were reported this week, a 51 percent increase over the previous week. There have been 3,199 cases reported in New York State so far this flu season.

Click here to find a flu vaccine near you.