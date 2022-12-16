ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For the first time this season, the number of flu cases week to week in Monroe County have gone down.

According to the New York State Flu Tracker, the county saw 1354 cases for the week ending December 10, which is down 30% from the previous week.

Statewide, the flu continues to spread, with a 19% jump. But even that is relatively good news, considering cases spiked 64% in last week’s report.

One disturbing note in this week’s report, is three pediatric (children under 18) deaths in New York were attributed to influenza-related illness, bring the seasonal total to four.