ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Finger Lakes Regional Burn Association held its first in-person live event since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic Saturday evening in Rochester.

The gala was filled with the excitement of a return to a live, in-person event. A fundraiser for Camp Courage and the other programming that the FLRBA supports, the auctions and raffles and food and drink will be front and center.

The gala also held a moment of silence to remember the big smile that Waltquaries “Junior” Evans always had and to collectively hold his memory in the community’s hearts.

For more on Evans’ story click here.