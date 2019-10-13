wxbanner

Florida woman loses arm, foot in plane propeller accident

KEY WEST, F.L. (AP) — A Florida woman has been hospitalized after losing her arm and foot when she was struck by a plane propeller at Key West International Airport.

Monroe County Sheriff’s officials said the woman was a passenger in a private plane on Saturday night. The pilot left the plane while it was running to check on a potential mechanical issue.

The unidentified female passenger also exited the plane and walked around to the front when she was struck by the propeller.

Authorities said she was flown to a Miami hospital. Her condition was not known.

No other details were given.

