Florida woman due in court after she allegedly gave birth to child fathered by 11-year-old Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TAMPA, F.L. (WFLA-TV) - The Pasco County woman accused having sex with an 11-year-old boy, getting pregnant, and then having his baby, is due in court on Thursday morning. The judge could say when the case will go to trial nearly two years after the allegations surfaced.

Marissa Mowry was 22 years old and the boy was 11 when investigators said the sexual relations began. The baby was born in 2014.

Investigators said they had at least 14 sexual encounters by the time the victim was 12. It happened again sometime between 2016 and 2017.

Mowry has been behind bars since June 2017, according to jail records.

Her bond is set at $565,000.

The hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.