Florida woman crashes car into Speedway gas station

CLEARWATER, F.L. (WFLA) — No one was injured after a woman drove her car into a Speedway gas station in Clearwater Sunday afternoon.

The gas station and convenience store is located on Harn Boulevard.

The call came in around 1:45 p.m.

The 62-year-old driver was not injured in the crash, officials say, and no customers were inside at the time.

The woman told officers she was pulling into a parking spot and instead of hitting the break, and hit the gas by mistake.

Firefighters remained on scene to assess the structural integrity of the building.

