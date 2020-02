TOWANDA, P.A. (WETM) – Sandy Pendergrass-Russell, 67, of Port Richie, Florida has been charged with stealing approximately $35,000 from a 73-year-old Towanda woman.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Pendergrass-Russell confessed to misusing the victim’s checking account, investment account, and personal credit card while serving as the victim’s Power of Attorney.

The thefts occurred over the course of a year and charges are pending in Bradford County.