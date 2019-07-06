Florida teen’s body found near alligators

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say the body of a 16-year-old has been identified near alligators near a lake in St. Petersburg on Thursday morning.

St. Petersburg Police identified the body as 16-year-old Jarvis Deliford.

Deliford was previously arrested for burglary charges and released from a juvenile detention facility on June 29.

“He was on an ankle monitor, he had released from juvenile detention earlier that day and was on an ankle monitor and he cut that off,” officers said.

At this time it is not known why he cut off the monitor and why Deliford was at the lake.

“It would have to be a medical examiner determination to see if the gators came before or after,” police spokeswoman Yolanda Fernandez said. “At this time we can’t say it’s an alligator attack, but they were around the body and that made it more difficult getting to it.”

At this time, there are no obvious signs of foul play, however, detectives are awaiting an official autopsy report to determine a cause of death.