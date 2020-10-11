Florida tallies more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases

TAMPA, F.L. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported over 5,000 new cases of coronavirus a day after it withheld numbers because of a data dump error.

There are now 734,491 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

New cases reported (734,491 total):

Sunday: 5,570

Friday: 2,908

Thursday: 3,306

Wednesday: 2,582

Tuesday: 2,251

Monday: 1,415

Percent positive: 4.44%

The health department says it received 114,674 test results from labs across the state on Saturday. Of all the test results received, 4.44 percent were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Saturday: 4.44%

Friday: 9.24% * A data dump of previously reported lab results prevented the reporting system from normal processing of lab results on Oct 9, causing an inaccurate representation of data for Oct 9 and 10. The most accurate way to interpret percent positivity for these 2 days is as a 2-day average, which was 4.24%

Thursday: 5.13%

Wednesday: 5.54%

Tuesday: 5.33%

Monday: 6.82%

Sunday: 5.16%

Percent positivity: 3.47%

The percent positivity for new cases was 3.47 percent on Saturday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Saturday: 3.47%

Friday: 7.88%* A data dump of previously reported lab results prevented the reporting system from normal processing of lab results on Oct 9, causing an inaccurate representation of data for Oct 9 and 10. The most accurate way to interpret percent positivity for these 2 days is as a 2-day average, which was 4.24%

Thursday: 4.13%

Wednesday: 4.57%

Tuesday: 4.15%

Monday: 5.26%

Sunday: 3.93%

Florida Resident Fatalities (15,364):

The state reported 249 new Florida-resident virus fatalities since Friday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Sunday: 178

Friday: 118

Thursday: 164

Wednesday: 137

Tuesday: 55

Monday: 41

Hospitalizations (45,924 since pandemic began):

Sunday: 249

Friday: 192

Thursday: 224

Wednesday: 255

Tuesday: 229

Monday: 66

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 43,906

Deaths: 706

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 22,999

Deaths: 782

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 12,014

Deaths: 303

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,560

Deaths: 284

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 21,026

Deaths: 557

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,762

Deaths: 216

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,329

Deaths: 148

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,334

Deaths: 99

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,936

Deaths: 118

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,448

Deaths: 11