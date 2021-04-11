Florida storm damage leaves one man dead

MANATEE COUNTY, F.L. (WFLA) – One person was injured Saturday evening after a line of severe thunderstorms rolled in across Tampa Bay, Florida officials say.

According to the Manatee County Public Safety Department, EMS officials responded to help an injured person after a possible tornado touched down near El Conquistador Parkway in Bradenton.

The National Weather Service placed Manatee County under a severe thunderstorm warning just before 6 p.m., which went through 7 p.m.

According to NWS, the impacted areas saw winds of up to 60 miles per hour and penny-sized hail was a possibility.