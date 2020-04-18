Florida schools closed for remainder of academic year

(CBS) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced Saturday that schools will be closed for the rest of the school year. DeSantis noted there were differing opinions on closing schools, but there currently is “momentum for distance learning.”

“This has had a social cost to it, and I want to look for ways to overcome that,” DeSantis said. “I think there are logistical things, and the last thing you want to do is force kids back and only half return. It was an easier decision to make with how we are doing with distance learning.”

The news comes as DeSantis said he will release more details on a task force on reopening the state.

DeSantis said Florida had screened 22,000 people coming from New York and New Orleans. As of Saturday, there have been more than 25,000 people diagnosed with coronavirus in Florida and more than 700 have died. According to the state Department of Health, 24,577 cases were Florida residents and 692 were non-Florida residents.