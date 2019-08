POLK COUNTY, F.L. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a head-on collision between a county school bus and a car.

The accident happened on Homeland-Garfield Road this afternoon.

Officials said the driver of the car has died. No one on the bus, including four students, was injured.

Detectives do not believe at this time the school bus driver was at fault for the crash.