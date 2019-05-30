Florida school bus aide charged for abusing disabled children and adults

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

POLK COUNTY, F.L. (WFLA-TV) - Juanita Tappin used to spend her days inside a school bus, watching over kids and adults. But nowadays, she's spending more time behind bars in the Polk County Jail in Florida.

The school bus attendant was hired to protect the most vulnerable among us, working on a bus for students with special needs. But instead, detectives say she did the opposite. She's accused of abusing disabled adults and children.

"I was livid. That's my little girl. And I'm here to protect her," said Marc Serio, who said his daughter Emily, a non-verbal student, is one of the victims.

Tappin was arrested on several charges in early May.

"When we went back and reviewed 30 days of bus tapes, we've charged two more counts," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Now she is back in jail.

Detectives witnessed two additional cases of abuse on those recordings.

"It makes my blood boil. I can't imagine somebody doing that, and why would you take that job if you don't have the patience to deal with special needs children?" he said.

In court Thursday, a judge set Tappin's bond at $20,000 for the new charges.

Sheriff Judd hopes the courts bring swift justice.

"She needs to go to prison for a long time to think about how horribly she treated those children," Judd said.

District leaders tell us Tappin is suspended and will likely be fired at a meeting next month.