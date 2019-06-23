Florida motorcyclist killed after crashing into parked SUV

LAKELAND, F.L. (WFLA-TV) A man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Saturday evening in Lakeland. 

Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said, Travis Lester, 33, was traveling east on Jungle Street around 6:30 p.m. at a high-speed rate when he attempted to use his brakes, Lester skidded and was thrown from his motorcycle into a parked SUV. 

Lester was the only person involved in the crash.

Lester was transported to Lakeland Regional Health where he was pronounced deceased.

The crash remains under investigation.

