Florida mother stabbed daughter to death, drove her to hospital, police say

Officials are investigating the death of a child found in a car at Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies in Orlando Sunday morning.

Orlando police were called to the hospital after 11-year-old Aleyda Rivera was found dead in a vehicle. Officials said Rivera suffered multiple stab wounds.

According to authorities, a driver, later identified as the child’s mother, 28-year-old Rosa Alcides Rivera, drove up to the valet station asking for medical assistance for her daughter.

When officials determined the child was dead, authorities said Rosa Alcides Rivera became combative and pulled out a knife.

Security and hospital staff were able to detain Alcides Rivera, and the hospital was briefly locked down due to the incident.

Authorities have not released any information on the incident that caused the child’s death.

Detectives are in the early stages of their investigation.

The main entrance to the hospital is closed for the investigation.