Florida mom said baby formula tampered with, contained flour

Ashley Frydrych still can’t believe it happened.

The new mom was horrified recently after she prepared a bottle for her infant son, and the liquid she thought was formula – wasn’t.

Instead, Frydrych said it was something else, something that made her little guy, Jack, sick.

“It’s a child’s formula. It’s their lifeline, so why would you tamper with that,” Frydrych said.

The Tampa mother said she purchased a can of Enfamil on June 1 from the Publix at Britton Plaza. Then, shortly after feeding her four-month-old son that day, her husband noticed something strange about the bottle.

He explained how the formula began to separate, so he tasted it.

He immediately knew what it was, he told us.

He said it was flour.

“The real worry for me, what if it was worse? What if it was a cleaner? What if it was an allergic reaction?” Frydrych asked.

Frydrych said she notified the Britton Plaza Publix in South Tampa immediately, and the store took action quickly to get to the bottom of it.

“They were launching their own investigation. They were very concerned, so I was very happy with the fact that they did take my concerns to heart,” Frydrych said.

This new mom has a message for the person who did this.

“They have a child’s life in their hands. They have an innocent life. This child is relying on me and my husband for survival,” Frydrych said.

Publix released this statement saying that “food safety is our top priority. The incident was reported to the FDA for investigation. We checked the other lot and date codes for the remaining product, and they were all formula.”

Frydrych said she is not taking any chances when it comes to Jack and his health.

“Now, we’re more alert when we buy stuff for him, we’re going to have to examine it full-on,” Frydrych said. “I just can’t imagine tampering with a baby product.”