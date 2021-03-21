Florida man wins $15 million from scratch-off ticket

HOMOSASSA, F.L. (WFLA) — A 57-year-old Citrus County man became a scratch-off game’s first every $15 million winner.

The Florida Lottery announced that Richard Morgan, of Homosassa, claimed a $15 million top prize from the new Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off game on Friday.

Morgan chose a one-time lump-sum payment of $13,200,000.

The lucky man bought his ticket from Jiffy, located on West Cardinal Street in Homosassa. The store will get a $30,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The new Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off game debuted last month and features four top prizes of $15 million — the largest scratch-off top prize allowed by the Florida Lottery.

The game also offers 24 prizes of $1 million.