Florida man warns others of fake COVID-19 relief check

Breaking News
6th COVID-19 death in Monroe County, now 223 confirmed cases, 22 in ICU
Live Now
President Trump, coronavirus task force briefing
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Coronavirus Resources

County by County COVID-19 Counter

Rochester Takeout & Delivery Guide

Coronavirus: Facts First

Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

Florida man warns others of fake COVID-19 relief check

News
Posted: / Updated:

BROOKSVILLE, F.L. (WFLA) — A Florida man is sounding the alarm after he received what appeared to be a fake coronavirus relief check in the mail.

The massive $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package approved by the Senate Wednesday includes “stimulus checks” for many Americans, especially those facing financial difficulty as a result of the outbreak.

However, the House of Representatives still needs to approve the stimulus package, with a vote expected Friday. Once it passes, it will take roughly three weeks for those checks to be received.

That’s why Thomas Andrews knew the official-looking check that came in the mail Thursday was nothing but fishy.

“It said time-sensitive, fast-tracked, open immediately, do not bend, stuff like that,” Andrews described.

While some Americans will receive their relief as a physical check in the mail, many will receive a direct deposit based on their tax-filing information from the previous year.

Andrews believes whoever sent him that check is trying to exploit the coronavirus crisis for financial gain.

The fake check, which claims to be a COVID-19 stimulus check in the memo line, was made out for more than $3,000. Knowing no such check would be available yet, Andrews posted on Facebook to give people a heads up.

“I wanted to post it as soon as I could because I know that some people, like my grandma, would have fallen for stuff like that,” he said.

Along with the check is a letter telling people to come claim their “stimulus incentives” over the next ten days at a “temporary relief site” in Bushnell. There’s no phone number listed, but the letter does show a couple of cars you can buy there with no money down.

Sister station WFLA found a phone number affiliated with the listed address and gave it a call. A voice recording said it was a carport and truck rental service.

Andrews suspects it’s someone trying to sell used cars to make a quick buck.

“It’s just not right the way that they did it,” he said by phone Thursday.

While Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office says they have not received any consumer complaints regarding this, they will be looking into the issue.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss