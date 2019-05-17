Florida man wanted on murder, arson charges in custody in Buffalo

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB-TV) - A Florida man wanted on murder and arson charges was taken into custody in Buffalo on Thursday afternoon. Crime Stoppers Buffalo sent out an alert Thursday that Andrew Maldonado, 25, could be in the Buffalo area.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Maldonado was wanted for his involvement in a May 4 homicide in which deputies discovered a vehicle on fire with a body in the trunk.

The body was badly decomposed and burned beyond recognition but was identified as James Michael Payne, 25, of Orlando, Florida.

An investigaton led detectives to two suspects: Maldonado and Neville Bethune. A search warrant execution on their residence led to evidence supporting both of their involvements in the homicide.

Bethune was arrested on first degree murder and first degree arson charges and is being held in Florida.

A third suspect, Donovan Baker, has also been arrested in connection with the homicide and was arrested on Thursday.