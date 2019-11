ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Florida man accused of killing a woman in Rochester has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Jonathan Morales pleaded guilty in October to manslaughter for the death of Kirstie Slingerland.

In May, Morales struck Slingerland in the head causing her death. He then left her body in an empty industrial building on Orchard Street and fled to Florida where he was taken into custody.