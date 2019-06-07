Florida man refused to give his dog water on hot day, deputies said

A Florida man was arrested for animal cruelty after he allegedly refused to give his dog water on a hot day, according to an affidavit.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office got a call about a man dragging his dog behind him in 90-degree weather at the Seminole Community Library on Wednesday shortly before 5 p.m.

According to the report, the caller told deputies they saw the dog panting heavily and offered the man, 24-year-old Kevin Duggan from Seminole, some water. Dugan allegedly took the water and drank it, but wouldn’t give any to the dog named Molly. When the caller asked him to give Molly some water, Duggan refused, saying the dog didn’t need water because she was from Jerusalem.

Deputies saw Duggan dragging the dog by her leash in the 8800 block of 98th Street North. The animal was panting excessively and unable to stand on her own, an affidavit stated. The temperature was around 93 degrees with a heat index of 100 degrees, according to the report.

Duggan was arrested for misdemeanor animal cruelty and booked into the Pinellas County Jail, where he is currently being held on a $150 bond, according to online jail records.

The report does not mention the dog’s condition or where Molly is currently located.