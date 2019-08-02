Florida man in wheelchair killed while crossing road

CLEARWATER, F.L. (WFLA) – A man in a wheelchair was killed early Friday morning when he was struck by a vehicle as he crossed a road in Clearwater.

Clearwater police said the 54-year-old was not using a crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle in the 1300 block of South Missouri Avenue, just south of Lakeview Drive.

The man was rushed to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, where he later died.

The man’s name is being withheld until his relatives are notified, police said.

The accident was affecting northbound and southbound traffic on Missouri Avenue, but the roadways have since reopened.

