Florida man hits dad with pizza after finding out he helped deliver him at birth

(WFLA-TV) - A Florida man became enraged for some reason when he found out his dad helped deliver him at birth. He is in jail after hitting his father with a pizza, authorities said.

Robert Houston, 33, was arrested for domestic battery and booked into the county jail on Thursday, according to a news release.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a home in Holiday and found a slice of pizza on a chair and cheese and sauce all over the area.

Houston's father told deputies he was walking his dogs as his son was on the front porch waiting for a pizza delivery. When the father returned home, Houston shoved the pizza in his face and held him down on a chair and started yelling at him, according to an arrest report.

"The victim began to flail around trying to get the defendant off him at which point the defendant went outside and awaited law enforcement," the report states.

Two other family members collaborated his father's claims, authorities said.

It's still unclear why this news set Houston off.

Deputies said they arrived to find Houston outside of the home.

"He walked up to me and turned around putting his hands behind his back, saying he knows I'm going to take him to jail," a deputy wrote in the report.

Houston was transported to the Land O' Lakes Detention Center where he's being held on a $150 bond, online records show.