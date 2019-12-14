Florida man died from meth overdose before he was eaten by alligator

News
Posted: / Updated:

POLK COUNTY, F.L. (WFLA) – A Florida man, found eaten by an alligator this summer, died from a meth overdose before his body was ripped apart by the reptile, according to a medical examiner’s findings.

Michael Ford, 45, was found face down in a canal in Fort Meade on June 27 and Polk County Sheriff’s investigators theorized he might have drowned before an alligator began eating the man’s remains.

A hand and a foot belonging to Ford was found in the gator’s stomach.

“It is my opinion that Michael Glenn Ford II died as a result of a methamphetamine intoxication,” District Medical Examiner Stephen Nelson wrote in an autopsy report that was submitted to the media on Thursday. “The manner of death is accident.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss